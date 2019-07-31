Fed to cut rates for first time since 2008

Delivering a mild jolt to an economy that's facing headwinds from tame inflation at home to trade disputes and a global slowdown, the Federal Reserve is almost certain to cut interest rates today for the first time in more than a decade.

The decision at 2 p.m. ET, which many expect to be a quarter point reduction, will be followed by a news conference from Jerome Powell, who'll explain why the move was necessary, and what comes next.

It is still unlikely to assuage President Trump's increasingly strident demands for easy monetary policy, as well as critics who say that cutting rates now will sap the Fed's firepower in the event of an actual recession.