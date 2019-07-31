Borr Drilling prices initial public offering at $9.30/share
Jul. 31, 2019 5:59 AM ETBORR DRILLING LTD (BDRLF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Borr Drilling Limited (OTCPK:BDRLF) has priced its previously announced initial public offering in the United States of 5M common shares at a$9.30/share.
- The Offering is expected to close on or about August 2.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future mergers, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies; maintaining liquidity; repayment of indebtedness; and funding working capital needs.
- The common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "BORR" and will continue to be listed under the ticker "BDRILL" on the Oslo Børs.
- Previously: Borr Drilling Limited to launch IPO in the United States (July 29)