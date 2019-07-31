Futures edge higher ahead of likely Fed rate cut

Jul. 31, 2019 6:05 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with policymakers at the Fed seen cutting rates for the first time in more than a decade later this afternoon.
  • U.S. stock index futures are pointing to gains on the expectations, with contracts linked to the DJIA up 79 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq ahead by 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
  • Don't forget about earnings season! More than half of the S&P 500 have now reported Q2 results and it looks like investors are going to dodge the feared profit recession. According to Refinitiv, earnings are expected to be up a modest 0.9%.
  • Big names reporting today include General Electric and Qualcomm.
