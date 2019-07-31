Futures rise ahead likely Fed rate cut

Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with policymakers at the Fed seen cutting rates for the first time in more than a decade later this afternoon.

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to gains on the expectations, with contracts linked to the DJIA up 79 points , and S&P 500 and Nasdaq ahead by 0.2% and 0.4% , respectively.

Don't forget about earnings season! More than half of the S&P 500 have now reported Q2 results and it looks like investors are going to dodge the feared profit recession. According to Refinitiv, earnings are expected to be up a modest 0.9%.

Big names reporting today include General Electric and Qualcomm.