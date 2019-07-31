Israel Chemicals Q2 profit up on strong potash sales

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) +3.4% in pre-market as the company reported a rise in Q2 revenue and profit despite poor weather conditions in some target markets.

Posted adjusted EPS of 12 cents, up from 9 cents last year, while sales edged up to $1.43B from $1.37B amid higher potash sales.

Potash sales, which account for 27% of the group total, rose to $432M, 25% Y/Y; average selling price per tonne rose to $289 from $266.

The company company said there was a moderate decrease in potash prices towards the end of Q2, due to lower demand in Brazil in light of low soybean prices, unfavourable weather conditions in the US that impacted fertilizers application, and lower palm oil prices in southeast Asia.

Potash production was 229,000 tonnes lower than a year earlier as potash production at ICL Boulby was terminated as part of the transition to Polysulphate, as well as lower production in the Dead Sea and Spain

Though the quantity sold was 156,000 tonnes higher, mainly due to an increase in sales to China and Brazil, which was partly offset by weaker sales to India.

Sales of phosphate specialties decreased by ~13% to $276M; phosphate salts and acid sales were impacted by competitive markets in Europe and in South America.

Adjusted operating income increased 22% to $230M, with EBITDA up by 15% to $340M

