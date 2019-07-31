Glencore cuts 2019 copper production guidance

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) reported a 2.4% fall in Q2 copper production to 342,300 metric tons and cut its full-year production guidance for the metal by 1%, citing problems at its copper business in Africa as the copper business “did not meet” its expected operational performance during 1H 2019, and overall African copper production fell 3% to 187,800 tonnes.

Cobalt and zinc production rose 7% each to 10,400 tons and 273,600 tons respectively; also coal production increased 12% to 35M tons.

The company said it had been forced to take a $350M mark-to-market hit because of falling prices on 10,300 tonnes of unsold cobalt.

Glencore also flagged challenges at two projects at its Katanga, and it is likely to trigger a downward revision to production forecasts. Katanga is expected to produce 285,000 tonnes of copper this year.

Due to maintenance, production guidance at the Mopani mine for 2019 has been cut by 10,000 tons.