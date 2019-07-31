Pioneer Energy Services +28% post Q2 earnings

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) +27.8 in pre-market as the company witnessed increase in Q2 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to improvements in international drilling and well servicing segments.

Revenue from production services business of $87.8M is +1% Q/Q with Well servicing revenues increasing 12%, primarily driven by higher utilization for both maintenance and completion activity; well servicing average revenue per hour reached $569 and rig utilization increased to 60%

Wireline services experienced an increase in perforating stage count of ~12%, yielding a revenue increase of 3%, offset by 26% decline in coiled tubing services sales.

Coiled tubing revenue days totaled 307 down from 351 sequentially and revenue per day was $35,430, down from $42,131 in Q1 2019.

Drilling services revenues increased 9% Q/Q to $65.1M; average margin per day was $10,396, up from $10,349 last quarter

Domestic drilling fleet was 95% utilized with average revenues per day of $26,864 up from $26,767 in Q1

International drilling rig utilization was 86% with higher average revenues per day of $40,806, up from $37,316 in the prior quarter.

In Q3, the company expects continued weakness in coiled tubing services, a modest softening in well servicing, and certain clients reducing activity in wireline services, hence expects revenue from production services to be down ~3% to 6% sequentially, and margins to be flat at ~ 17%.

Expects domestic drilling services rig utilization to average ~88% to 92%, and generate average margins per day of ~ $9,700 to $10,200, and international drilling services rig utilization to average ~70% to 75%, with average margins per day of ~ $9,000 to $10,000.

