Leaner Sally Beauty Holdings records profit beat

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is on watch after a narrow EPS Q2 beat.

Comparable sales edge up 0.1% during the quarter. E-commerce sales rose 25.9%.

Gross margin was 49.5% of sales to match the consensus estimate.

The company ended the quarter with 5,089 store locations vs. 5,170 a year ago.

"Our supply chain modernization efforts are accelerating, as we streamlined our distribution node footprint and moved ahead on a new multi-business distribution center that will enable us to further optimize our operations and serve both digital clients and our stores. Additionally, we reduced our debt levels by over $100 million," states CEO Chris Brickman on the quarter.

The company says it remains on track with its transformation plan for the remainder of the fiscal year and is maintaining its full-year financial guidance.

