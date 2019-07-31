Mediator on watch after solid guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) reports sales rose 3% in Q2 to $1.17B after higher truck production, primarily in North America, partially offset the negative effect of a stronger U.S. dollar against most currencies.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 8.2% Y/Y to $146M, driven higher primarily by conversion on higher revenue and the impact of the company's aftermarket pricing actions implemented earlier this year, partially offset by higher material costs.

Looking ahead, Meritor anticipates full-year revenue of $4.4B vs. $4.42B consensus and free cash flow of $130M to $140M. EPS of $3.70 is seen vs. $3.56 consensus and an EBITDA margin of around 11.8% is expected.

