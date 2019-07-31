Carlyle +1.3% on c-corp conversion, Q2 beat

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after announcing it's converting from a publicly traded partnership to a full C-corporation, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

All of Carlyle's private holdings units and common units will be exchanged for one class of common shares.

Conversion is expected to improve trading liquidity and will make it easier to be included in indices and benchmarks.

New annual dividend of $1.00 per share.

Q2 distributable of 57 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and compares with 25 cents in Q1 and 29 cents in Q2 2018.

Assets under management of $222.7B, up 1% Q/Q and 6%% Y/Y; fee-earning assets under management of $158.4B fell 1% Q/Q and rose 8% Y/Y.

Corporate private equity distributable earnings of $63M vs. $40M in year-ago quarter.

Real assets distributable earnings of $135M vs. $52M a year ago.

Global credit distributable earnings of $9M vs. $15M in Q2 2018.

Investment solutions distributable earnings of $8M vs. $9M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Carlyle EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (July 31)