CBIZ reported EPS growth of 30.4% in Q2

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reports same-unit revenue rose 1.2% in Q2.

Segment revenue: Financial services: $154.37M (+1.7%); Benefits and Insurance services: $72.13M (-0.9%); National practices: $9M (+10.4%).

Gross margin rate expanded 410 bps to 15.9%.

Operating margin rate improved 390 bps to 11.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.6% to $28.79M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~422K common stock at a cost of ~$8.3M.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: +3% to +4%; Diluted EPS: +10% to +12%; Weighted average share count: ~55.5M to 56M; Tax rate: ~25%.

CBZ +1.35% premarket.

Previously: CBIZ EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 31)