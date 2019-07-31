Nielsen lifts FY EPS outlook

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue. The company lifts its FY EPS view from $1.63-1.77 to $1.70-1.80 (consensus: $1.66). The FY outlook sees revenue of about $6.485B (consensus: $6.48B).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was up 0.4% Y/Y to $470M versus the $459.4M estimate.

The company says the strategic review is ongoing and the board hopes to complete the process before the Q3 earnings release. Nielsen will discuss the outcomes of the process after the conclusion. Note that New York Post sources yesterday said Nielsen is looking to sell itself off in pieces after an auction attempt fell apart.

