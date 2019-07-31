Molson Coors -7% after volume drops off

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) slides after the company's Q2 revenue and underlying profit miss the corresponding consensus estimates. Underlying EBITDA was down 12.8% in constant currency.

Worldwide brand volume was down 5.6% during the quarter and financial volume was off 7.0% due in part to unfavorable weather patterns and lapping the World Cup period from a year ago.

Molson's cost of goods sold per hectoliter increased 8.8% as unrealized mark-to-market losses on commodity positions, inflation, volume deleverage,and increased packaging costs only partially offset foreign currency movements and cost savings.

CEO update: "Encouragingly, we delivered strong constant currency net sales per hectoliter growth of 3.7% and our share trends improved in the U.S. and were stable in Europe. We also saw strong premium light share growth in the U.S. as Miller Lite and Coors Light each gained segment share. This was ahead of the newly launched Coors Light "Made to Chill" advertising, which is focused on new drinker recruitment by dramatizing Coors Light's purpose to refresh the spirit through its mountain cold refreshment credentials. We believe this creative platform is distinctive, disruptive and breakthrough. We also maintained our focus on cash flow, through cost savings and improving working capital."

Looking ahead, Molson anticipates full-year underlying free cash flow of $1.4B (+/- 10%).

Shares of Molson Coors are down 7.31% premarket to $52.76 vs. the 52-week range of $52.36 to $71.04.

