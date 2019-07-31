Chimera Investment -1.7% after Q2 miss

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q2 core EPS of 53 cents misses consensus of 57 cents and falls from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CIM falls 1.7% in premarket trading.

“Chimera’s book value increased to $16.24 per share contributing to our economic return of 3.6% for the second quarter and 8.4% for the first half of 2019,” said Matthew Lambiase, Chimera’s CEO and president.

Q2 economic net interest income of $143.5M vs. $151.3M in Q1 and $146.9M in Q2 2018.

Total portfolio net interest margin of 2.3%, consisting of 3.4% for the residential mortgage credit portfolio and 1.0% for agency portfolio.

Q2 core earnings/average common equity of 13.02% vs. 14.16% in Q1 and 13.79% in Q2 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

