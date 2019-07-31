Church & Dwight beat estimates in Q2, raised FY2019 guidance

  • Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales growth of 4.9% exceeded 3.5% outlook in Q2, driven by global consumer products growth of 5.7% which was driven by positive product mix and pricing of 5.0% and volume growth of 0.7%.
  • Organic Sales: Domestic +5.0%, International +9.1%.
  • Consumer domestic net sales rose 5.8% to $819.3M, driven by household and personal care sales growth.
  • Consumer international net sales grew 6% to $186.6M.
  • Specialty products net sales fell 5.4% to $73.5M.
  • Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 44.6%.
  • SG&A expense rate +120 bps to 15.3%.
  • Operating margin rate advanced 40 bps to 17.3%.
  • Q3 Guidance: Sales: ~+6%; Organic sales growth: ~+3%; Adjusted EPS: $0.60.
  • FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+6%; Organic sales growth: ~+4%; Gross margin rate: +80 bps; Adjusted EPS: $2.47; Cash from operations: ~$800M; Tax rate: ~21%.
  • CHD +0.81% premarket.
