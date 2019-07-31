Union Gaming points to strong consumer demand for Boyd Gaming

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) after taking in the casino company's Q2 earnings report.

"Whether demand is coming from more sports betting activity in Mississippi or increased Hawaiian charter business in downtown Las Vegas, what we took away from yesterday’s call was that Boyd’s regional consumer remains both steady and healthy," observes analyst John DeCree.

Boyd is seen remaining opportunistic with M&A, but mainly staying focused on integrating past acquisitions and enhancing operating efficiencies across the portfolio.

Union Gaming has a price target of $36 on Boyd vs. the average sell-side PT of $35.60.

Shares of Boyd are up 1.65% premarket to $28.40.

