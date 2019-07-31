Simon Property Q2 comp NOI rises 2.0%

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Q2 FFO per share of $2.99, matching consensus, compares with $2.85, when excluding items, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 comparable property net operating income growth 2.0%.

U.S. malls and premium outlets' occupancy rate was 94.4% at June 30, 2019; leasing spread per square foot for trailing 12 months ended June 20, 2019 was $16.53, up 32%.

Q2 total revenue of $1.40B rose 0.9% from $1.39B in year-ago quarter.

Q2 operating expenses of $716.6M increased 9.1% from $657.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $12.30-$12.40.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

