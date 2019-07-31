Stratasys -1.3% after Q2 revenue miss

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) drops 1.3% after a mixed Q2 report that beat on earnings but missed on revenue. The in-line FY19 outlook has revenue of $670-700M (consensus: $679.78M) and EPS of $0.55-0.70 (consensus: $0.62).

Q2 revenue breakdown: Product, $110.3M (consensus: $114.9M); Service, $52.8M (consensus: $54.2M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was flat on the year at 52.5%, above the 51.9% consensus.

Peers that could move today on the news: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE).