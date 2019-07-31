T2 Bio down 35% premarket on Q2 miss, guidance cut

Nano cap T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) slumps 35% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its Q2 report released after the close yesterday.

Revenue was $1.8M (-54%), matching the low end of its guidance range of $1.8M - 2.1M. Loss/share was ($0.35).

The company has secured up to $60M in new capital via a $30M common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC and a $30M at-the-market stock sales deal with Canaccord Genuity.

CEO John McDonough has been bumped upstairs to Executive Chairman. A search for a new CEO has been launched.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $8.7M - 9.6M from $21.0M; product sales: $5.7M - 6.1M from ~$9.6M.

