Dana reaffirms FY2019 outlook

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 12.7% in Q2, due to conversion of sales backlog, additional sales from recent acquisitions, higher end-market demand, and commodity recoveries.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $927M (+6.2%); Commercial Vehicle: $437M (+6.3%); Off-Highway: $674M (+39%); Power Technologies: $268M (-6%)

Gross margin rate slipped 90 bps to 14.1%.

SG&A expense rate improved 40 bps to 6.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 16.3% to $286M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $8.95B to $9.35B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.085B to $1.165B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~12.3%; Adjusted EPS: $2.95 to $3.45; Operating cash flow: ~7% of sales; Adjusted free cash flow: ~3% of sales.

