Fiat Chrysler +3% after backing full-year profit view

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) rallies after the automaker managed to lift profit slightly despite an 11% drop in worldwide shipments.
Fiat benefited from the launch of the new Ram heavy-duty pickup and brought down its incentive spending during the quarter.
Fiat's pre-tax margin in North America was 8.9% to compare favorably to its Detroit rivals.
Fiat reiterated its full-year profit guidance marks.
Shares of Fiat are up 3.03% in Milan and are 3.66% higher premarket in the U.S.
Previously: Fiat Chrysler EPS misses by €0.01, misses on revenue (July 31)
