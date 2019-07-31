Fiat Chrysler +3% after backing full-year profit view

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) rallies after the automaker managed to lift profit slightly despite an 11% drop in worldwide shipments.

Fiat benefited from the launch of the new Ram heavy-duty pickup and brought down its incentive spending during the quarter.

Fiat's pre-tax margin in North America was 8.9% to compare favorably to its Detroit rivals.

Fiat reiterated its full-year profit guidance marks.

Shares of Fiat are up 3.03% in Milan and are 3.66% higher premarket in the U.S.

