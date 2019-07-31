MGP Ingredients missed Q2 estimates, revised FY2019 guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reports sales growth of 2.5% in Q2, reflecting growth in both the Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions segments.

Distillery Products segment sales grew 1.9% to $74M, primarily attributed to growth of new distillate sales.

Ingredient Solutions segment sales up 5.6% to $16.5M.

Gross margin rate fell 40 bps to 21.6%.

Operating margin rate down 60 bps to 12%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: mid-single-digit percentage growth; Gross margin rate: increase modestly; Operating income: growth of 10% to 20% off of the higher than expected 2018 results; Tax rate: ~19%; EPS: $2.55 to $2.75; Share count: ~$117M.

MGPI +0.63% premarket.

Previously: MGP Ingredients EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (July 31)