L3Harris +1.4% ending year with record EPS and FCF

L3Harris Technologies reported fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results for Harris Corporation on a standalone basis, as the merger with L3 Technologies, was completed on June 29, 2019.

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased 39% to $2.44.

Revenue by segment: Communication Systems +14%; Electronic Systems, +14%; Space and Intelligence Systems +8%.

"The company achieved double-digit revenue growth for the quarter and the year with strong growth across all segments and ended the year with record profit, EPS and free cash flow," said CEO William Brown.

Full calendar year 2019 guidance: EPS in a range of $9.60-$9.70, on revenues of $18B- $18.1B (up 9.5%-10.5% from full year calendar 2018)

LHX +1.4% premarket

FQ4 results