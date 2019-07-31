New York Community Bancorp -1.3% as Q2 NIM, ROTCE slip

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Q2 net income of $89.0M, or 19 cents per share, compares with $89.4M, or 19 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Lines up with consensus estimate.

Q2 net interest margin of 2.00% fell 3 basis points from Q1.

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity of 9.57% compares with 9.74% in Q1 and 10.30% in the year-ago quarter.

Total loan originations increased 47% to $3.0B from Q1, including a 78% increase in multifamily originations to $1.8B.

Current loan pipeline heading into Q3 is $2.0B.

Total deposits increased to $32.3B at June 30, 2019 from $30.8B at Dec. 31, 2018.

"We believe that we are currently well-positioned for a lower interest rate environment, given our liability sensitive balance sheet and for the changed landscape in the New York City rent-regulated real estate market, given our underwriting standards, our experience and longevity in the market," said CEO Joseph R. Ficalora.

Tangible book value per common share $8.01 at June 30, 2019 vs. $7.92 at March 31, 2019.

