Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) gains 7.1% after Q2 beats with 7% Y/Y revenue growth. The upside FY19 guidance raises the revenue view from $3.5B to $3.6B (consensus: $3.54B) and EPS from $3.70 to $3.90 (consensus: $3.72). The boost comes from improved expectations for Aviation, Marine, and Auto.

Revenue breakdown: Outdoor, $210.4M (consensus: $217.3M); Aviation, $184M (consensus: $167.2M); Marine, $151.4M (consensus: $146M); Fitness, $251.7M (consensus: $249.2M); Auto, $157.4M (consensus: $146.4M).

Gross margin was 60.3% versus the 58.9% consensus.

Earnings call starts at 10:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.