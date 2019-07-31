Live from GE's conference call

"2019 remains a reset year for GE," says CEO Larry Culp at the start of an earnings conference call. "Our YTD performance is ahead of our outlook in many areas, but the restructuring trajectory may not be a straight line."

Strategic priorities: We monetized our 25% stake in Wabtec, are making progress with the BioPharma unit sale (which will deliver $20B in proceeds) and are on track for $10B in asset reductions at GE Capital in 2019.

Strengthening the business: Power orders were up 20%, Renewables were up double digits, Aviation won record wins at Paris Air Show and Healthcare profit margins expanded 80 bps.