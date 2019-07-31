J.C. Penney appoints new stores boss

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is bringing in former Shopko Stores senior executive James DePaul to oversee the department store chain's stores (environment and design).

DePaul will report directly to CEO Jill Soltau, who also worked at Shopko in the role of chief merchandising officer from 2007 to 2015.

Michael Robbins is leaving his position as executive VP of store and supply chain officer in a departure called by The Dallas Morning News (JCP's hometown newspaper) as "abrupt."