Apollo Global Q2 EPS rises, but misses estimate

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q2 distributable EPS of 56 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 57 cents.

Compares with 50 cents in Q1 and 52 cents in Q2 2018.

Total assets under management of $311.9B increased from $303.0B in Q1; dry powder of $19.6B at end of Q2.

Fee-related earnings of $238.5M rose form $209.8M in Q1 and $185.7M in Q2 2018.

Capital inflows of $12.2B during the quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apollo Global Management EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 31)