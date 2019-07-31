Financials | Earnings News | On the Move

Apollo Global Q2 EPS rises, but misses estimate

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APOQ2 distributable EPS of 56 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 57 cents.

Compares with 50 cents in Q1 and 52 cents in Q2 2018.

Total assets under management of $311.9B increased from $303.0B in Q1; dry powder of $19.6B at end of Q2.

Fee-related earnings of $238.5M rose form $209.8M in Q1 and $185.7M in Q2 2018.

Capital inflows of $12.2B during the quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

