Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings

Cowen cites the Wearables upside and stabilizing iPhones as positives from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report yesterday.
The firm thinks Wearables have more room to run due to the low attach rate to iPhones and thinks the pricing of Apple TV+ and Arcade this fall will provide the first clues to the competitiveness and potential to drive Services growth.
Cowen says next year's 5G iPhone launch could drive a new cycle.
Target changes: Wedbush from $235 to $245, Deutsche Bank from $205 to $210, Canaccord Genuity from $202 to $240, and Citi from $205 to $210.
Apple shares are up 4.2% pre-market to $217.49. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
