Encana's Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production

Encana (NYSE:ECA) +4.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, helped by record high quarterly production from its core Anadarko and Permian holdings.

Q2 total production rose 11% Y/Y on a pro forma basis to 591.8K boe/day, with oil and natural gas liquids production increasing 16% to 324K bbl/day; ECA's realized price for oil and NGLs in the quarter rose 3.7% Y/Y to $60.14/bbl.

ECA says it continues to enhance returns in Anadarko's STACK play through additional reductions in completed well costs; since closing the Newfield acquisition in February, average well costs have been reduced to $6.5M from $7.9M.

ECA says free cash flow climbed to $127M in the quarter, and the company says it expects to generate significant free cash flow in H2 at current commodity prices.

ECA expects $500M-$600M in capital spending during H2, with overall production of 565K–585K boe/day, excluding volumes from Arkoma and China.