Freddie to sweep $1.8B to U.S. Treasury

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) expects to pay $1.8B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by September 2019, bringing cumulative payments to date to $119.7B.

Exceeds cumulative draws by $48.1B.

Q2 net income of $1.51B increases from $1.41B in Q1 and falls from $2.50B in Q2 2018.

Q2 net interest income of $2.93B fell from $3.15B in Q1; net interest yield of 0.56% declined from 0.61% in Q1 and 0.60% in Q2 2018.

Q2 net revenue of $3.36B slips from $3.40B in Q1 and $3.64B in Q2 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

