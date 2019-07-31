Strategic Education reports strong Q2 results
Jul. 31, 2019 8:27 AM ETStrategic Education, Inc. (STRA)STRABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reports revenue growth of 113.8% in Q2.
- Student enrollment at Strayer University increased 11.5% to 52,253 and at at Capella University rose 1.6% to 38,392.
- Strayer University revenue climbed 13.2% to $128.9M.
- Capella University revenue was $112.2M, reflecting higher enrollment and higher revenue-per-learner.
- Adj. operating margin rate expanded 730 bps to 18.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $60.3M compared to $21.7M year ago.
- Capital expenditures for FY2019 are expected to be between $40M to $45M.
- STRA +0.26% premarket.
- Previously: Strategic Education EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (July 31)