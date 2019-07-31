Pluristem up 2% premarket on positive PLX-R18 data

Nano cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 2% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to preclinical data on cell therapy PLX-R18 as a potential preventative countermeasure against acute radiation syndrome administered prior to exposure.

Results from animal studies showed that PLX-R18 administered 24 hours before radiation exposure and again 72 hours after exposure increased survival from 4% (placebo) to 74%. The data also showed an increase in a range of blood components (e.g., platelets, white blood cells) and a favorable safety profile.

The studies were conducted per FDA guidance under its animal rule pathway which allows product registration for indications where human studies are not feasible.