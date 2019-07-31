Pluristem up 2% premarket on positive PLX-R18 data

Nano cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 2% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to preclinical data on cell therapy PLX-R18 as a potential preventative countermeasure against acute radiation syndrome administered prior to exposure.
Results from animal studies showed that PLX-R18 administered 24 hours before radiation exposure and again 72 hours after exposure increased survival from 4% (placebo) to 74%. The data also showed an increase in a range of blood components (e.g., platelets, white blood cells) and a favorable safety profile.
The studies were conducted per FDA guidance under its animal rule pathway which allows product registration for indications where human studies are not feasible.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox