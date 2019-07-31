FAA found high risk of emergency after first 737 MAX crash - WSJ

An internal risk analysis after the first of two Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX airliner crashes showed the likelihood was high of a similar cockpit emergency within months, an FAA official familiar with the details told WSJ.

The regulator’s analysis, not previously reported, showed that it "didn't take that much" for a malfunction like the one confronted by the pilots of the Lion Air flight that crashed into the Java Sea.

Based on the findings, the regulator decided it was sufficient to inform pilots about the hazards of an onboard sensor malfunction that led to a flight-control system pushing down the plane's nose.

The FAA's early goal was: "Get something out immediately and then mandate something more permanent."