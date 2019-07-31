B. Riley downgrades 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) from Neutral to Sell but raises the target by a dollar to $18.50.

The firm says yesterday's earnings report "appeared to pass muster at first glance" but "dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns." Those concerns include cash burn and deferred sales commission costs.

Morgan Stanley stays at Overweight and raises the PT from $26 to $28. The firm was "encouraged" by the print due to the "progress across multiple objectives."

The firm says "continued progress is needed to show further acceleration to continue to close valuation gap."