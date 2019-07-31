Dine Brands -7% after guidance disappoints

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) saw EPS improve to $1.71 in Q2 vs. $1.03 a year ago, but missed the consensus estimate of $1.84 by a wide margin.

Comparable restaurant sales for the Applebee's chain fell 0.5% during the quarter, while IHOP saw a 2.0% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $68.0M vs. $71.2M consensus and $50.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the restaurant operator sees FY19 EPS of $6.80 to $7.05 vs. $7.16 consensus and EBITDA of $268M to $277M vs. $277M consensus.

Shares of Dine Brands are down 7.48% premarket to $80.00 on very light volume.

