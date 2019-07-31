Align Tech up 2% premarket on accelerated stock buybacks

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to its agreement with Morgan Stanley (MS) to repurchase $200M of its common stock on an accelerated basis.

The company will receive an initial ~689K shares from MS with the final tally to be determined based on the average volume-weighted price during the agreement term, less a discount. All buybacks will be completed by late October.

President & CEO Joe Hogan is in for $1M of common stock to be acquired with his own funds (separate transaction from the MS agreement).