Lloyds Banking H1 profit falls amid economic uncertainty

Jul. 31, 2019 8:52 AM ETLloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)LYGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) H1 statutory profit after tax of £2.23B (US$2.72B), or EPS of 2.7 pence, fell 4% Y/Y from £2.32B, or 2.9 pence per share, from H1 2018.
  • LYG falls 4.5% in premarket trading.
  • "Economic uncertainty has led to some softening in business confidence as well as in international economic indicators," said Group CEO António Horta-Osório.
  • H1 net interest income of £6.15B fell 3% from £6.34B a year earlier.
  • Banking interest margin of 2.90% fell 3 basis points from the year-ago period.
  • H1 operating cots of £3.91B, down 3% from £4.02B a year earlier.
  • Underlying return on tangible equity at 16.3% was unchanged from a year earlier.
  • 2019 outlook:
  1. Net interest margin of ~2.90%;
  2. Operating costs less than £8B;
  3. Expects capital build to be at the lower end of the Group’s ongoing 170 to 200 basis points range due to below-the-line charges;
  4. Return on tangible equity ~12%.
