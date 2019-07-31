Lloyds Banking H1 profit falls amid economic uncertainty
Jul. 31, 2019 Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) H1 statutory profit after tax of £2.23B (US$2.72B), or EPS of 2.7 pence, fell 4% Y/Y from £2.32B, or 2.9 pence per share, from H1 2018.
- LYG falls 4.5% in premarket trading.
- "Economic uncertainty has led to some softening in business confidence as well as in international economic indicators," said Group CEO António Horta-Osório.
- H1 net interest income of £6.15B fell 3% from £6.34B a year earlier.
- Banking interest margin of 2.90% fell 3 basis points from the year-ago period.
- H1 operating cots of £3.91B, down 3% from £4.02B a year earlier.
- Underlying return on tangible equity at 16.3% was unchanged from a year earlier.
- 2019 outlook:
- Net interest margin of ~2.90%;
- Operating costs less than £8B;
- Expects capital build to be at the lower end of the Group’s ongoing 170 to 200 basis points range due to below-the-line charges;
- Return on tangible equity ~12%.
