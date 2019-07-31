Bloomin' Brands -4% after light comp

Jul. 31, 2019 8:58 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)BLMNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) falls after Q2 comparable sales trail estimates.
  • Comparable restaurant sales were up 1.3% for the Outback Steakhouse chain in the U.S., rose 3.5% for the Outback Steakhouse chain in Brazil, fell 1.6% at Carrabba's, edged up 0.1% at Bonefish and gained +1.6% at Fleming's. Adding it all together, the company reported a 0.6% comp for the quarter to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.1% rise.
  • Restaurant margin was 15.0% of sales vs. 15.0% consensus and 14.6% a year ago.
  • Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands anticipates EPS growth of 10% to 15% for the full year to $1.53 to $1.61 vs. $1.58 consensus. Full-year U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5% is anticipated.
  • Shares of BLMN are down 4.04% premarket to $17.10 on volume of over 4K.
  • Previously: Bloomin' Brands EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.