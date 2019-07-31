Bloomin' Brands -4% after light comp
Jul. 31, 2019 8:58 AM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)BLMNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) falls after Q2 comparable sales trail estimates.
- Comparable restaurant sales were up 1.3% for the Outback Steakhouse chain in the U.S., rose 3.5% for the Outback Steakhouse chain in Brazil, fell 1.6% at Carrabba's, edged up 0.1% at Bonefish and gained +1.6% at Fleming's. Adding it all together, the company reported a 0.6% comp for the quarter to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.1% rise.
- Restaurant margin was 15.0% of sales vs. 15.0% consensus and 14.6% a year ago.
- Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands anticipates EPS growth of 10% to 15% for the full year to $1.53 to $1.61 vs. $1.58 consensus. Full-year U.S. comparable restaurant sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5% is anticipated.
- Shares of BLMN are down 4.04% premarket to $17.10 on volume of over 4K.
