Spotify -4.5% on Q2 subscriber miss

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) drops 4.5% pre-market after Q2 results that beat revenue estimates, missed on earnings, and missed on the subscriber goal.

Premium subscribers in the quarter totaled 108M versus the 108.6M consensus and SPOT's guidance of 107-110M.

Other Premium metrics: Revenue, €1,50B (consensus: €1.48B); gross margin, 27.2% (consensus: 26.1%); ARPU, €4.86 (consensus: €4.73).

Ad-supported metrics: Revenue, €165M (consensus: €156.6M); gross margin, 15.8% (consensus: 15.7%); MAUs, 129M (consensus: 123.8M); ARPU, €0.44 (consensus: €0.42).

Q3 outlook has revenue of €1.57-€1.77B (consensus: €1.71B), gross margin of 23.2-25.2%, Premium subscribers between 110M and 114M, and total MAUs of 240-245M.

The Q4 view has revenue of €1.74-€1.94B (consensus: €1.89B), gross margin of 23.7% to 25.7%, Premium subscribers of 120-125M, and total MAUs of 250-265M.

