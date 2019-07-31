Late-stage study underway for Biohaven's verdiperstat in MSA

The first subject has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial, M-STAR, evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) verdiperstat (BHV-3241) in patients with a rare degenerative neurological disorder called multiple system atrophy (MSA) characterized by Parkinson's disease-like symptoms.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in an MSA scale called UMSARS at week 48 compared to placebo. The estimated completion date is October 2021.

Verdiperstat is an orally available, blood-brain barrier penetrant, irreversible inhibitor of an enzyme called myeloperoxidase that plays a key role in oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.