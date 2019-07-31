Charles River Q2 top-line and non-GAAP EPS up 12%

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Q2 results: Revenues: $657.6M (+12.4%); Service revenue: $505.9M (+15.4%); Product revenue: $151.7M (+3.3%).

Net Income: $43.7M (-18.6%); EPS: $0.88 (-17.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $81.1M (+13.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.63 (+12.4%); CF Ops: $144.4M (-21.5%).

2019 Guidance: Reported Revenue: growth of 16% - 17% from 16% - 18%; GAAP EPS: $4.65 - 4.80 from $4.75 - 4.90; non-GAAP EPS: $6.45 - 6.60 from $6.40 - 6.55; FCF: $310M - 320M (unch).

