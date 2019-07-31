Electronic Arts +5.8% as earnings prompt Cowen upgrade

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 5.8% premarket after topping expectations with its fiscal Q1 results yesterday eve, which has led to a few raised targets and an upgrade at Cowen.

Cowen lifted its rating to Outperform from Market Perform, and raised its target to $104 from $95, implying 17.4% upside.

Meanwhile, Barclays raised its price target to $104 and BofA Merrill Lynch boosted its target to $102, while Piper Jaffray has lowered its price target to $112.

The Street rates it an Outperform on average and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall.

