More on MKS Instruments Q2 results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported Q2 revenue of $474.11M, a decrease of 17.3% Y/Y, with Products revenue of $401.33M (-21.3% Y/Y) and Services revenue of $72.78M (+15.3% Y/Y).

Sales to Advanced Markets were $260M (+7% Q/Q), primarily attributed to the acquisition of ESI; and Sales to Semiconductor customers were $214M (-3% Q/Q)

Q2 Gross margin declined by 345 bps to 44.5%; and operating margin declined by 1,292 bps to 13.5%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $103.43M (-41.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 911 bps to 21.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $77.55M, compared to $109.61M a year ago.

Company Voluntarily prepaid $50M towards Term Loan Credit Facility.

3Q19 Outlook: Revenue in range of $415M to $465M; GAAP EPS in range of $0.39 to $0.72; and Non- GAAP EPS in range of $0.79 to $1.02.

