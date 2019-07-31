Scotts Miracle-Gro gains after Q2 beat, upside full-year guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +5.8% pre-market after easily beating Q2 earnings estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

Q2 total revenues rose 18% Y/Y to $1.17B, as revenues in the U.S. Consumer segment gained 10% to $889M from $811M and Hawthorne sales soared 138% to $176M from $74M, helped by increased sales of lighting and nutrients products, the company's largest and most important categories.

SMG raises guidance for the second time this fiscal year, now seeing EPS of $4.35-$4.50 vs. $4.35 analyst consensus estimate on revenue growth of 16%-17%, which translates to $3.09B-$3.12B vs. $3.02B consensus.

The company also says it has entered into an amended Roundup agency agreement with Bayer's Monsanto, which has agreed to purchase from SMG four Roundup-branded product lines outside the non-selective weed control category, as well as the right to use the Roundup brand on those and future product lines outside the non-selective weed control category, for $112M.