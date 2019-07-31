Chatham Lodging cuts guidance as Q2 hurt by softer demand

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) cuts 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share to $1.77-$1.84 from $1.80-$1.90 given in its May guidance.

RevPAR guidance to $133-$134 from $132-$135.

Sees total hotel revenue of $320M-$324M vs. prior view of $326.5M-$332.5M.

Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 55 cents-59 cents; compares with 59 cent consensus; RevPAR of $146-$148 and total hotel revenue of $87.7M-$88.9M.

CLDT -0.2% in premarket trading.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 59 cents and compares with 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 portfolio RevPAR declined 0.3% to $145 from the year-ago quarter for CLDT's 38 comparable wholly owned hotels.

Average daily rate declined 0.7% to $173 and occupancy increased 0.4% to 83.7%.

“Second-quarter RevPAR finished below our guidance range as demand softened over the last half of the quarter, and business travel waned. June’s decline was exacerbated by the shift in demand related to July 4th,” said President and CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Chatham Lodging Trust FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 31)