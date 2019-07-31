Lexicon Pharma down 8% premarket on Q2 miss

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Q2 results: Revenues: $9.7M (-29.7%); Net product revenue: $8.7M (+19.2%); Collaborative agreements: $0.9M (-85.9%); Royalties and other revenue: $0.2M (+150.0%).

Net Loss: ($23M) (+33.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.22) (+33.3%); Quick Assets: $106M (-33.8%).

Anticipated Near-Term Milestones: September 2019 – Presentation of new analyses from studies of Zynquista in type 1 diabetes at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

2H 2019 – Topline Phase 1b data for LX9211.

2H 2019 – Topline results from core Phase 3 studies for Zynquista in type 2 diabetes.

2H 2019 – Completion of patient enrollment of the initial safety cohort in the Phase 2 study of telotristat ethyl in biliary tract cancer.

Shares are down 8% premarket.

Previously: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (July 31)