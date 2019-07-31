More on PRGX Global Q2 results

PRGX Global PRGX reports Q2 revenue decrease of 0.3% Y/Y to $42M and growth of 1.2% on a currency adjusted basis.

Revenue by segment: Recovery Audit Services-US of $29M (+0.1% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $11.8M (+3.4% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $1.2M (-31.3% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA increased 288 bps to 9.8%.

S,G & A expenses of $15.7M (+22.7% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $11.5M; LTD of $33M against its $60M revolving credit facility.

The Company repurchased ~0.2M shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate cost of $2.2M in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

2019 Outlook: Revenue to be $172-178M & adj. EBITDA growth of $25-27M.

