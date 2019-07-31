Israel anti-trust regulator OK's Egyptian pipeline deal

Tamar and Leviathan natural gas field partners Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) receive approval from Israel's anti-trust regulator to buy into an export pipeline to Egypt, as long as the companies grant other players access to the pipeline.

The partners are looking to buy into the subsea EMG pipeline that connects Israel and Egypt, which would allow them to supply gas to Egypt under a landmark $15B export deal.

The regulator also sets a condition that NBL and Delek must be prepared to "swap" supply arrangements if an Egyptian supplier reaches a deal in the future to sell gas to Israeli customers.