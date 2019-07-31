Big Apple beat lifts Wall Street with Fed decision later today

Stocks edge higher at the open following Apple's strong quarterly results and ahead of the Fed's rate announcement this afternoon at 2 p.m.; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1% , Dow +0.3% .

The consensus view expects a 25-bp rate cut joined with a market-friendly stance to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion, and investors will parse the directive as well as Fed Chair Powell's press conference comments for additional guidance.

Meanwhile, Apple opens +5.5% following its Q2 results and guidance.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In the U.S., Apple's strong start lifts the information technology sector ( +0.5% ) to the top of the S&P 500 sector leaderboard, while consumer staples ( -0.3% ) shows relative weakness in the early going.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.83% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.06%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.06.